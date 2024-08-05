Shooting leaves 2 men wounded in Evanston, Illinois

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Evanston were investigating a shooting that wounded two men on the north suburban city's West Side Monday night.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Dempster Street, between Darrow and Dewey avenues in a residential neighborhood.

Evanston police Cmdr. Ryan Glew said around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to the scene to find two men who had been shot.

The initial investigation indicates that several rounds were fired. It was not known how many weapons were used, Glew said.

The victims were taken to area hospitals in unknown conditions, Glew said. They remained alive Monday night.

The motive for the shooting was not known Monday night, but police do not believe it was a random act, Glew said.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone was in custody in the shooting.

The 1700 and 1800 blocks of Dempster Street were shut down after the shooting. Police did say the scene was secure, but people should avoid the area.