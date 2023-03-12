Watch CBS News
Local News

Quincy man charged after getting hold of CPD officer's gun, fires shot in Lincoln Park

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is facing multiple charges after grabbing a Chicago Police officer's gun and fired a shot during a struggle in Lincoln Park.    

Police arrested Thomas Tucker, 29, Friday night, in the 2100 block of North Cleveland Avenue.

Around 8:53 p.m., police were called for criminal damage to property near the six-way intersection with Lincoln and Dickens avenues.

At the scene, they met a victim who directed them to an alleyway, where an officer found the suspect, police said.

The suspect and the officer got into a struggle, during which the suspect took the officer's gun and fired a shot, police said.

No one was struck, and the officer was able to regain control of the gun.

The suspect ran off but was arrested by other officers a short time later.        

Tucker is facing five felony charges including aggravated battery to a peace officer, disarming a peace officer, aggravated assault with discharge of a firearm, resisting arrest, and reckless discharge of a firearm.   

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Monday. 

First published on March 12, 2023 / 2:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.