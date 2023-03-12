Quincy man charged after getting hold of CPD officer's gun, fires shot in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is facing multiple charges after grabbing a Chicago Police officer's gun and fired a shot during a struggle in Lincoln Park.



Police arrested Thomas Tucker, 29, Friday night, in the 2100 block of North Cleveland Avenue.

Around 8:53 p.m., police were called for criminal damage to property near the six-way intersection with Lincoln and Dickens avenues.

At the scene, they met a victim who directed them to an alleyway, where an officer found the suspect, police said.

The suspect and the officer got into a struggle, during which the suspect took the officer's gun and fired a shot, police said.

No one was struck, and the officer was able to regain control of the gun.

The suspect ran off but was arrested by other officers a short time later.

Tucker is facing five felony charges including aggravated battery to a peace officer, disarming a peace officer, aggravated assault with discharge of a firearm, resisting arrest, and reckless discharge of a firearm.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Monday.