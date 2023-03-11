Man gets hold of Chicago Police officer's gun, fires shot in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man grabbed away a Chicago Police officer's gun and fired a shot – but did not strike anyone – in the Lincoln Park neighborhood Friday evening.

At 8:53 p.m., police were called for criminal damage to property in the 2100 block of North Cleveland Avenue near the six-way intersection with Lincoln and Dickens avenues.

At the scene, they met a victim who directed them to an alleyway, where an officer found the suspect, police said.

The suspect and the officer got into a struggle, during which the suspect took the officer's gun and fired a shot, police said.

No one was struck, and the officer was able to regain control of the gun.

The suspect ran off, but was arrested by other officers, police said.

The officer was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries and for observation, police said.

Area Three detectives were investigating late Friday.