Chicago man charged in fatal South Side shooting of UPS driver ordered to stay in jail

The man charged in the deadly shooting of a UPS driver on the city's South Side last month will remain in jail following his detention hearing on Monday.

Xavier Wilson, 37, of Chicago, was arrested on Friday and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

The judge said that Wilson and the victim, Michael Hunter, 36, had known each other for more than a decade and were friends, both living in the same neighborhood.

Hunter's fiancée said she has to remain strong for her family after her light was dimmed, but said she wants justice for Michael.

"Justice is going to be served for Michael. That Michael was a beautiful person. He was a light to me and the family," said Ryan Mitchell.

The assistant state's attorney said on the morning of March 22, Hunter witnessed a traffic accident. He was standing next to his truck when Wilson confronted him about the accident. According to prosecutors, Wilson and Hunter weren't involved in the crash.

The two men argued over the accident before Wilson got into Hunter's truck and took off. That's when the assistant state's attorney said Hunter called Wilson several times.

He found his truck, but began walking backwards with his hands up after Wilson got out of the stolen truck. Prosecutors said Wilson chased him and hit him on the head with his gun multiple times.

They said that a witness saw and heard Hunter pleading with Wilson, saying he didn't want any trouble with him, but was hit in the head again by Wilson, who then shot him twice in the head. The incident was caught on nearby surveillance video.

CBS News Chicago learned that Wilson has a lengthy criminal background, dating back to 2006.

In 2008, he spent six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for aggravated robbery.

"It's very painful." Mitchell said. "I'm still trying to wrap my mind around things for me and my children, and to be strong for my family because that's what Michael was to our family. He was the strength."

The judge said that Wilson was on federal probation for a 2019 gun charge at the time of the alleged shooting.

He's also spent time in prison for unlawful use of a weapon, driving with a suspended license, and possession of a controlled substance.