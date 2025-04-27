Man charged in deadly shooting outside North Chicago residence

A man was charged in connection with the deadly shooting outside a residence in North Chicago on Wednesday.

Carlos D. Marchan, 25, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force says Marchan opened fire on a group of people standing outside a residence around 5:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Victoria Avenue.

A man in the group was struck and killed by one of the rounds. The victim, identified as 31-year-old Carl Marder-Grant of Waukegan, was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators say, based on the circumstances and evidence, that the shooting is believed to be gang-related.

Marchan is due to appear in court on Sunday.

The Lake County State's Attorney's Office intends to file a petition to detain Marchan in custody while awaiting trial.