Man dies after being found shot outside North Chicago residence, police say

The North Chicago Police Department is asking the public for information after a man was found shot to death outside of a residence Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Victoria Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene, where they found a man who had been shot in the chest.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries. He has been identified as 31-year-old Carl Marder-Grant, of Waukegan.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Lake County Major Crime Task Force Investigators and North Chicago police detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the North Chicago police at 847-596-8774 or the Lake County CrimeStoppers at lakecountycrimestoppers.org.