Man charged in deadly Chicago shooting of woman getting off private bus in Fuller Park

A man is now charged in the deadly Chicago shooting of a woman as she got off a private bus in the city's Fuller Park neighborhood over the weekend.

Demar King, 35, of Calumet City, Illinois, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated fleeing causing damage and one count of aggravated fleeing from police, all felonies. He also faces several misdemeanor charges related to speeding and fleeing from police when they tried to arrest him.

King is accused of shooting and killing a 40-year-old woman as she got off a private bus in the 5400 block of South Shields Avenue. Police said the shooting happened from inside the bus, and she was struck in the right thigh.

She was treated at the scene by police then taken to University of Chicago Hospital, where Chicago police said she died from her injuries.

No details have been released about what prompted the shooting.

Police said King was spotted by officers driving in traffic several hours after the shooting and attempted to flee, but was taken into custody with assistance from Illinois State Police and charged.

King appears in court Tuesday for his detention hearing.