Woman shot, killed while getting off private bus on Chicago's South Side

A woman shot and killed while getting off a private bus in Chicago's Fuller Park neighborhood overnight.

Around 12:40 a.m., Chicago police said the 40-year-old woman was getting off the bus when someone inside the bus fired shots, hitting her in the right thigh.

Police said the woman was treated on the scene before being taken to the University of Chicago Hospital. Police said the victim later died at the hospital.

Police did not release further details on the circumstance surrounding the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Area One detectives are investigating.