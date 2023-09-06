Chicago man charged with causing thousands worth of damage to CTA property

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is facing multiple felony charges after causing thousands in damages to CTA property, according to Chicago police.

Zander Glass, 20, was arrested Monday, in the 4000 block of South Indiana.

Police say he was identified as one of the offenders who, during several incidents on Aug. 17, caused $42,700 worth of damage to CTA property.

Glass was placed into custody and charged with five felony counts of criminal damage to government property greater than $500 to $10,000 and one felony count of criminal damage to government property less than $500.

He is due to appear in bond court on Wednesday.