Chicago man charged with carjacking woman in East Garfield Park

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged after carjacking a 33-year-old woman in the Eat Garfield Park neighborhood.

Chicago police arrested Tyquaries Young, 26, around 8:17 a.m. Friday, in the 1500 block of South Homan Avenue.

He was identified as the offender who, just minutes earlier, carjacked the victim in the 2600 block of West Monroe Street.

Young was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court on Saturday. 

First published on September 2, 2023 / 9:46 AM

