Chicago man charged with allegedly burglarizing car, possessing stolen credit card

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man was charged accused of burglarizing a car and possessing a stolen credit from an incident last November.

Randy Norwood, 44, was charged with one count of burglary from a motor vehicle and one count of possession of a stolen credit card.

Illinois State Police said on Nov. 21, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on westbound I-290 at Keeler Avenue. The driver, a 48-year-old woman, told troopers she was robbed of her purse and wallet by two unknown Black men who were driving a Hyundai sedan.

She was relocated to the Chicago Police Department where she met with ISP Division of Criminal Investigation agents to provide information about the theft.

Two days later on Nov. 23, DCI agents were notified that Norwood was arrested by members of the Skokie Police Department for having one of the stolen credit cards from the previous robbery.

Following a thorough investigation, ISP agents arrested Norwood on Friday at the Skokie Courthouse after his appearance for an unrelated charge.

Norwood was being held at the Cook County Department of Corrections Maybrook Lockup.

No further information was available.

Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on February 3, 2024 / 11:09 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

