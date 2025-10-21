Man charged with attempting to sexual assault 2 women in Evanston and Chicago earlier this month

A man was charged in connection with attempting to sexually assault two women in Chicago and Evanston earlier this month.

Yeison Diaz-Gomez, 21, was arrested on Monday and charged with felony attempted aggravated criminal sexual abuse and aggravated battery.

Evanston police said on Friday, Oct. 10, just before 1 a.m., a 27-year-old woman was on the 1000 block of Dobson Street, just west of Ridge Avenue, when she was allegedly approached by Diaz-Gomez, who pushed her to the ground.

It was further alleged that during the attack, he attempted to remove the victim's clothing and choked her. The victim was able to fight him off, and a neighbor responded after hearing her screams. He then ran away.

The victim was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Police said that within a few hours of the alleged attack, three similar incidents happened in Chicago. The first incident occurred in the 2000 block of West Lunt Avenue, another in the 2000 block of West Greenleaf Avenue, and the third in the 2100 block of West Lunt Avenue. Police said in one of those break-ins, Diaz-Gomez allegedly tried to sexually assault a woman in her bathroom, but she was able to fight him off.

In all four of these incidents, the offender had the same description, police said.

Evanston and Chicago detectives investigated the incidents, leading to Diaz-Gomez. He was pointed out by the Evanston victim in a photo lineup.

Chicago Police took Diaz-Gomez into custody on Oct. 20 in connection with the incidents. Police said that he admitted to being in a struggle with the victim.

Diaz-Gomez was scheduled to appear in a detention hearing on Tuesday at the Cook County Courthouse.