Evanston police seek information about attempted sexual assault on Dobson Avenue

The Evanston Police Department is asking for the public's help with information about an attempted sexual assault that occurred early Friday morning.

Police said just before 1 a.m., a woman, 27, was attacked in the 1000 block of Dobson Avenue by an unknown man who approached her and pushed her to the ground. During the attack, police said the suspect tried to remove the victim's clothing and choked her.

The victim was able to fight off the suspect, and a neighbor responded after hearing the victim's screams, police said. The suspect was last seen fleeing eastbound toward Ridge Avenue.

Police described the suspect as a thin male with longer, curly dark hair, possibly of Hispanic descent, last seen wearing a white hoodie, a blue shirt, gray pants, and black shoes.

During the attack, the suspect primarily spoke Spanish, according to police

The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene by members of the Evanston Fire Department.

Police are reminding the public to be aware of their surroundings, especially when walking alone at night. They also advised, if possible, to travel in well-lit areas, avoid distractions, and report any suspicious activity to the police.

Anyone with information or video about the incident or suspect is asked to contact the Evanston Police Department at 847-866-5000 or text CRIMES (274637) and start the tip message with EPDTIP.