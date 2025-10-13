Chicago police seek man who broke into 3 homes in Rogers Park, tried to sexually assault woman

Chicago police are searching for a man suspected of breaking into three homes in the Rogers Park neighborhood last week, and sexually assaulting a woman in one of them.

Police believe the same man also might have sexually assaulted a woman in Evanston.

Chicago police said, between 2:15 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to three attempted burglaries on the same block in the 2000 block of West Lunt Avenue. In one of those break-ins, the man tried to sexually assault a woman in her bathroom, but she was able to fight him off.

Police said, about an hour earlier, a man fitting the same description tried to sexually assault a woman in nearby Evanston, but she also was able to fight him off.

Evanston police said, around 1 a.m. Friday, a 27-year-old woman attacked in the 1000 block of Dobson Street. Police said an unknown man approached the woman and pushed her to the ground. He tried to remove her clothing and choked her, but she fought him off and he ran away.

Chicago police released surveillance images of the suspect, who was wearing a black hoodie with USMC in gold lettering on the back. He was also wearing a light-colored hoodie wrapped around his waist and light-colored pants.

Anyone with information on the Rogers Park incidents is asked to call Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8261 or to submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and reference RD#JJ-446360.

Anyone with information on the attack in Evanston is asked to contact the Evanston Police Department at 847-866-5000 or text CRIMES (274637) and start the tip message with EPDTIP.