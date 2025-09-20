Chicago man charged with attempted murder of 2 women, hate crime in West Town shooting

Chicago police have charged a man they said shot and wounded two women last month in the West Town neighborhood.

Jaime Santiago, 59, was arrested on Friday in Kissimmee, Florida. He was charged with two felony counts of attempted murder and two felony counts of hate crime.

Chicago police said Santiago was identified as the suspect who, on August 24, allegedly shot and seriously hurt an 18-year-old woman in the 2600 block of West Crystal Street.

Police said the two were arguing, and then a fight ensued. That's when Santigao allegedly pulled out a gun and fired a gunshot in the victim's direction, hitting her once in the abdomen. She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Santigao also shot a 19-year-old woman in the same location.

He was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.

No further information was released.