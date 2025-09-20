Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago man charged with attempted murder of 2 women, hate crime in West Town shooting

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Chicago police have charged a man they said shot and wounded two women last month in the West Town neighborhood.

Jaime Santiago, 59, was arrested on Friday in Kissimmee, Florida. He was charged with two felony counts of attempted murder and two felony counts of hate crime.

Chicago police said Santiago was identified as the suspect who, on August 24, allegedly shot and seriously hurt an 18-year-old woman in the 2600 block of West Crystal Street.  

Police said the two were arguing, and then a fight ensued. That's when Santigao allegedly pulled out a gun and fired a gunshot in the victim's direction, hitting her once in the abdomen. She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. 

Santigao also shot a 19-year-old woman in the same location.

He was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.

No further information was released. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue