Chicago man charged with murder in 2022 West Side shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged with the shooting death of two men in Humboldt Park last year.

Chicago police arrested Ronnie Henderson, 27, on Wednesday, in the 8500 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue. He was charged with two felony counts of first-degree murder.

Police say he was identified as the offender who on May 9, 2022, shot and killed the victims, 34 and 35, in the 1300 block of North Luis Munoz Drive.

Henderson is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.