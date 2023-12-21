Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago man charged with murder in 2022 West Side shooting

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged with the shooting death of two men in Humboldt Park last year.

Chicago police arrested Ronnie Henderson, 27, on Wednesday, in the 8500 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue. He was charged with two felony counts of first-degree murder.

Police say he was identified as the offender who on May 9, 2022, shot and killed the victims, 34 and 35, in the 1300 block of North Luis Munoz Drive.

Henderson is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.

No further information was immediately available. 

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on December 21, 2023 / 7:38 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.