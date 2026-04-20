Man arrested after firing shots on empty CTA bus at Midway Bus Depot; no injuries reported

A man is in custody after Chicago police said he fired shots while on board a parked CTA bus Monday afternoon.

It happened around 5:40 p.m. in the 4600 block of West 59th Street at the Midway Bus Depot.

According to police, the 33-year-old man, while on the CTA bus, pulled out a gun and fired shots, causing damage to the bus. It is unclear why he fired the shots.

No one else was on the bus at the time of the shooting, and no one was hit by the gunfire.

The man was taken into custody, and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Charges are pending as of Monday night.