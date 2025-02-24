Man arrested in connection to 2023 bar shooting in Joliet, police say

A man is in custody accused of a shooting at a bar, leaving a woman wounded in 2023.

Jerell Barber, 31, of Joliet, was arrested, processed, and taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Police said around 2:41 a.m. on March 11, 2023, officers responded to Eden's Bar and Grill at 926 Gardner Street after overhearing multiple rounds of gunfire in the area. Upon arrival, they found a 36-year-old woman inside the bar with a gunshot wound to her leg.

Police believed that multiple rounds were fired at the bar from the outside, hitting the victim who was inside the bar. She was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center by fire crews with non-life-threatening injuries.

Following an extensive investigation, Barber was later identified as a suspect involved and was taken into custody by members of the US Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force on Friday.

Investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.