Man accused of trapping two firefighters in home was out on bond awaiting new murder trial

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Melvin Jordan was out on bond for first-degree murder when he was arrested on charges of holding two firefighters at knifepoint in an Auburn Gresham basement.

Jordan had served 14 years of a 35-year sentence for the 2005 murder of 35-year-old Aaron Dickens when he was granted in a new trial in 2019. His mother posted a bond of $450,000 for him in April of that year.

On Friday, a judge revoked bond in that case – and placed Jordan under a no-bond order in the latest crime in which he is charged. Jordan is now charged with the attempted murder, unlawful restraint and aggravated kidnapping while armed, of two Chicago firefighters.

As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported, the Cook County Criminal Court judge gave a strong reason as to why bond should be denied for Jordan.

It was not just because Jordan is alleged to have committed a crime, while already out on bond, but the judge said he presents a real and present danger to the public.

Prosecutors said Jordan, 47, called for firefighters to come to his home and put out this garage fire near 77th Street and Marshfield Avenue around noon Tuesday. After that, he asked firefighters to come into his basement because of a natural gas leak.

The firefighters didn't smell gas and started to go back upstairs. That was when prosecutors say Jordan confronted them with an 8- to 10-inch-long knife - jabbing it toward them while saying: "You're not going anywhere. Sit down."

Jordan forced them from the kitchen to the living room at knifepoint, prosecutors said. That was when both firefighters realized Jordan had barricaded the back and front doors with deadbolts and wooden two-by-fours.

While one firefighter used his radio to call for backup, firefighters tried breaking down the front door. They couldn't.

Jordan refused to open the doors, saying he would only speak with the FBI, prosecutors said. Both firefighters were able to escape the home through a front window.

Prosecutors said gasoline was also spread throughout the first floor of the house.

Attorney Joshua Kutnick represents Jordan.

"This is a very unusual circumstance. It presents a lot of complex issues," Kutnick said. "Both Mr. Jordan and his family are very relieved no one was injured in this incident, including himself or anybody else."

No motive for the crime given in court.

Police found a 9mm handgun inside the house. Jordan's attorney asked the judge to allow his client to have a mental health evaluation.