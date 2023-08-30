Homeowner in custody after locking 2 firefighters in basement in Auburn Gresham

Police arrest homeowner who locked 2 firefighters in basement of Auburn Gresham home

Police arrest homeowner who locked 2 firefighters in basement of Auburn Gresham home

Police arrest homeowner who locked 2 firefighters in basement of Auburn Gresham home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Chicago firefighters are safe after being locked inside the basement of a home by the owner in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Tuesday.

It happened around noon near 77th and Marshfield.

The owner had a knife and forced the two men into his basement.

Emergency crews were able to get inside the home and free the firefighters.

No injuries were reported.

Police took the homeowner into custody. It's not clear what the man was planning.

Charges are now pending.