Man who trapped 2 firefighters in Auburn Gresham home faces attempted murder charges

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 47-year-old man is facing attempted murder and kidnapping charges for allegedly holding two firefighters at knifepoint in Auburn Gresham this week.

Melvin Jordan, of Chicago, was arrested after he held his two victims inside a basement of a home at knifepoint, police said. He was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated armed kidnapping, two counts of aggravated unlawful restraint and unlawful use of a weapon.

It started when the man set a fire to lure first responders to the scene near 77th Street and Marshfield Avenue around noon on Tuesday. When firefighters arrived, the arsonist held them hostage and threatened to kill them.

As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, the garage and a vehicle inside were destroyed by fire and authorities said the property was booby-trapped.

Two firefighters were held hostage at knifepoint in the basement of the home in front of the garage. The man went on to lock the firefighters inside the house, which smelled of gasoline.

Other firefighters responded. A bird's-eye view was caught on cellphone video.

"It was like a movie," a neighbor said. "It was so many policemen, firefighters."

The neighbor, who asked not to be identified, took a video from outside the front of the home, a bungalow with a detached garage.

"No one even lives there, so I don't even know how he got in there," the neighbor said.

Jordan has a lengthy criminal history including serving time for armed robbery and for a 2005 murder, the latter of which he was granted a new trial for in 2019, according to court records.

Jordan is expected to appear in bond court on Friday.