Man, 50, killed after car crashes into tree near Wonder Lake, Illinois, sheriffs say

A driver was killed after his car crashed into a tree near Wonder Lake, Illinois, on Monday morning.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office said shortly before 8:30 a.m., Wonder Lake police and fire districts responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 7700 block of Howe Road.

Initial reports said that a 2011 Hyundai Sonata, driven by a 50-year-old man, was heading eastbound on Howe Road when it left the roadway through a field before hitting a tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver has yet to be identified as of Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing by the McHenry County Sheriff's Office Major Crash Investigation Unit and the McHenry County Coroner's Office.