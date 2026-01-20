Watch CBS News
Man, 50, killed after car crashes into tree near Wonder Lake, Illinois, sheriffs say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

A driver was killed after his car crashed into a tree near Wonder Lake, Illinois, on Monday morning.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office said shortly before 8:30 a.m., Wonder Lake police and fire districts responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 7700 block of Howe Road.

Initial reports said that a 2011 Hyundai Sonata, driven by a 50-year-old man, was heading eastbound on Howe Road when it left the roadway through a field before hitting a tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver has yet to be identified as of Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing by the McHenry County Sheriff's Office Major Crash Investigation Unit and the McHenry County Coroner's Office.

