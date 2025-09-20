Man, 30, killed after being rear-ended in traffic crash on Chicago's Near West Side, police say

A 30-year-old man is dead following a traffic crash on the city's Near West Side early Saturday morning.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. in the 2600 block of West Warren Boulevard.

Chicago police said that the victim was driving a grey Hyundai sedan heading eastbound when he was rear-ended by a 42-year-old man, who was driving a Black Dodge SUV.

The 30-year-old suffered injuries to his body and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Dodge was taken into custody.

Charges are pending as of Saturday afternoon.