Longtime friend remembers Jassen Cho, rideshare driver fatally shot during trip in East Garfield Park

Chicago police are still searching for the suspect who opened fire on a rideshare car last week, killing the 38-year-old driver and his 18-year-old passenger.

Friends of that driver, Jassen Cho, say 'Uber' was his side job. They said he had a joy for life, was open-minded, and a man of many talents.

"Just a Renaissance man who did everything," said Johnnie Ulrich.

Ulrich and Cho were friends for 25 years, and have the photos to prove it. He volunteered, worked in finance full-time, scuba dived, skydived, climbed mountains, and cared for everyone, especially his mom.

"He was just an adventurer and really like made the most of life," Ulrich said.

He says Cho, a Palatine High School and DePaul University alum, recently started driving for Uber, and had plans to move in with his girlfriend, Jenni, next month.

"This next chapter with her, with Jenni, he could not have been more thrilled," Ulrich said.

Now, he wants to know who shot and killed his best friend and his kids' uncle last week.

Chicago police say Cho was driving 18-year-old Damarion Johnson last Thursday night on Homan just north of Garfield Park, when a grey SUV pulled up next to them, a man rolled down a passenger window and fired shots—killing Cho and Johnson.

Friends and family of Johnson say he was a senior at Christ the King Jesuit College Prep in the Austin neighborhood, and was taking an Uber after basketball practice.

"But his Uber driver is not just an Uber driver, he's, like, he's our best friend," Ulrich said. "I think the collective feeling over the last 48 hours is we are just really angry, and we want justice."

Cho's funeral will take place on Friday, but Ulrich says violent crime in the city is a prevalent issue, and more work needs to be done so others don't lose loved ones, like Cho, who accomplished so much.

"He's done more things in 38 years of life than I think most people would do in four or five lifetimes," he said.

Chicago police say there is no further information, and no one is in custody. Crime Stoppers is also offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the case.