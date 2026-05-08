Christ the King Jesuit College Prep student Damarion Johnson killed in Garfield Park shooting

A student at Christ the King Jesuit College Prep was killed in a Chicago shooting in Garfield Park Thursday night.

Chicago police said two males were driving in a white car in the 200 block of N. Homan Ave. shortly before 8:30 p.m. when a gray SUV pulled up alongside them and someone inside opened fire.

A 38-year-old man was struck in the arm and taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. An 18-year-old boy was struck multiple times in the body and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was also pronounced dead, according to police.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the teen as Damarion Johnson of Chicago. The other man killed has not been identified pending notification of next of kin.

Christ the King College Prep confirmed the teen killed was a student at their school in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

They released a statement, saying in part, "Earlier today we were made aware of the tragic death of one of our students. Our entire Christ the King school family is grieving this senseless loss."

They said their counseling team is available to all students and staff who need to talk to someone in the wake of the shooting.

It was not clear if anyone was currently in custody. Police said Area Four detectives are investigating.