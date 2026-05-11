$10K reward offered in East Garfield Park shooing that killed rideshare driver, student

Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward to help solve a double homicide in East Garfield Park.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Uber driver Jassen Cho, 38, was driving 18-year-old Damarion Johnson in the 200 block of North Homan Avenue. Chicago police said a gray SUV pulled up alongside him and someone inside opened fire, hitting them both.

Cho and Johnson both died later at the hospital.

Cho's sister Anny, who was too distraught to appear on camera, told CBS News Chicago that her brother worked primarily in finance but worked for Uber on the side. She said he was robbed of celebrating anniversary with his girlfriend on Sunday.

An Albany Park native, Cho attended Palatine High School and DePaul University.

Family and friends of Johnson said he was a senior at Christ the King Jesuit College Prep in the city's Austin neighborhood and was taking an Uber after basketball practice. He was in the process of considering college basketball offers and also worked with the group Project Swish.

CPD have not offered a motive in the shooting. No one is currently in custody.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information that may help identify the shooter or other people involved come forward.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-535-7867 or online at CDPTip.com. All tipsters will remain anonymous and will be assigned a code number to claim the reward if the information leads to an arrest or indictment.