Lombard teen charged in alleged terror plot against Glendale Heights Islamic center

A teenage boy will remain in jail after he was charged with allegedly plotting an act of terror against an Islamic center in Glendale Heights earlier this month.

The DuPage County State's Attorney's Office announced on Friday that the 16-year-old boy appeared at a detention hearing, charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of attempted terrorism.

The judge ordered the teen to be held until at least his next court appearance.

A petition filed on Friday alleged that the teen on July 4 entered the Islamic Education Center at 1269 Goodrich Avenue and "video recorded religious services to assist in preparation for detonating an explosive device at that location…".

The Petition further alleged that on July 12, the teen "possessed a handgun which was of a size that could be concealed upon his person."

He is due back in court on Aug. 4.