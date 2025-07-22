Lollapalooza 2025: Lineup, bag policy, schedule, festival map, Chicago road closures

What to expect for Lollapalooza Day 1

What to expect for Lollapalooza Day 1

What to expect for Lollapalooza Day 1

Lollapalooza returns to Chicago's Grant Park on Thursday. The four-day festival runs from July 31 to August 3. Gates open at 11 a.m. each day.

The main entrance is located at Michigan Avenue and Ida B. Wells Drive, and the north entrance is at Monroe Street and Columbus Drive.

Here's what to know about the lineup, how to get around, and more.

2025 Lollapalooza lineup

Tyler the Creator and Luke Combs will headline Thursday night. Gracie Abrams, Sierra Ferrell, Cage the Elephant, and Royal Otis are also scheduled for the first day.

Olivia Rodrigo and Korn will headline Friday night. Djo, Bleachers, T-Pain, and Foster the People will also perform that day.

Rufus Du Sol and Twice are Saturday night's headliners, with other performances from Doechii, Clairo, Young Miko, and Marina.

Sabrina Carpenter and A$AP Rocky will close the festival on Sunday night, with performances from Dominic Fike, Finneas, Remi Wolf, and The Marias.

Tickets are available on Lollapalooza's website.

Lollapalooza festival map

Festival street closures

Street closures began as early as July 16, and some closures will continue through August 4.

Balbo from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: Through August 10th

Jackson, from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: Through August 9th

Balbo, from Michigan to Columbus: Through August 4th

Jackson, from Michigan to Columbus: Through August 4th

Columbus, from Monroe to Roosevelt: Through August 4th

Columbus (Northbound, two center lanes), from 13th Street to Roosevelt: Through August 4th

Congress Plaza Dr, from Michigan to Columbus: Through August 4th

Monroe, from Michigan to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: Through August

Transportation to Lollapalooza

CTA is encouraging riders to use the Red and Blue lines but added that any of the elevated lines in The Loop will get festivalgoers to and from Grant Park. CTA also announced that the Yellow Line will run until 1 a.m.

Additional bus service will be available to connect Union Station or the Ogilvie Transportation Center to Grant Park.

Buses will be rerouted around the Grant Park area, and buses that run on Michigan Avenue will be rerouted between 9 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. to accommodate crowds leaving the festival.

Metra will provide extra train service during Lollapalooza weekend.

Lollapalooza bag policy

According to festival organizers, small clutch purses and fanny packs that are 6" x 9" or smaller are allowed. The small bags

do not need to be clear, but can have no more than one pocket.

All other bags larger than 6" x 9" must be smaller than 12" x 6" x 12" and clear.

Empty hydration packs are allowed and do not have to be clear.

contributed to this report.