After rainy muddy 3rd day, Lollapalooza finale on Sunday sees only a few sprinkles

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After being doused by some downpours on Saturday, music lovers attending the final day of Lollapalooza on Sunday were able to dodge what had been expected to be a severe weather event.

While there were some on-and-off sprinkles for much of the afternoon on Sunday, severe storms that once had been expected on the final day of the festival didn't materialize, and the shows were able to go on without the downpour that was in earlier forecasts.

Thousands of music fans started pouring into Grant Park just after 11 a.m., when the gates opened. Some festival goers were prepared with ponchos and rain boots, especially after Saturday's created a muddy and wet situation on festival grounds.

But rain had cleared out well ahead of when Sunday's headliners – Lana del Rey and the Red Hot Chili Peppers – were set take the stage.

Every year, the 4-day music festival brings roughly $300 million into the city of Chicago, also giving local business here a shot in the arm.

It also brings a number of different groups together – the young and old, locals and out of towners. Whether they love EDM or hip hop, it's an experience that was coming to an end Sunday night.

Many in Sunday's crowd said they weren't really concerned with the weather, because their main focus was on the good vibes you could only find right here at Lollapalooza.

"I'm here about the vibes, and not dancing anything. I mean, I've got dirt on my boots from yesterday," Erica Lazaridis said. "I make the best out of every situation. You meet people from all over the world, and I embrace it."

"Expectations are really good. I feel like the lineup's looking pretty good. This is my sixth year. I feel like it's going to be really fun," Isabel Dorman said. "I feel like each year is fun; even regardless of who's going, it's always really fun."

Sunday's shows were expected to wrap up by 10 p.m.

And some good news, the street closures which have caused major headaches for drivers downtown the past four days will finally be lifted.