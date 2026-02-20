Little Village leaders demanding FBI investigation into death of man killed by ICE agents

Community leaders in Little Village are demanding the FBI open an independent investigation after a man was shot and killed by ICE agents in Franklin Park in September.

Little Village community council members plan on entering the FBI building on Friday to deliver a letter to the special agent in charge. The are asking for a formal FBI investigation into the death of Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez.

Little Village community leaders are also asking for a broader federal investigation into deaths occurring in immigration detention

They also want a hotline to be established where people can report misconduct by federal immigration agents.

This comes amid new protocols from the Cook County State's Attorney's office about charging immigration agents. The new protocols will apply in cases involving a death, shooting, act of violence, or use of force by federal immigration agents.

It also gives police guidance on gathering evidence or getting sworn testimony. It clarifies that prosecutors can support investigations, but not lead them.

Little Village community leaders say they plan to hold weekly peaceful protests here every Friday until they get this meeting.

Man shot, killed by ICE agent in Franklin Park

On Sept. 12, a Department of Homeland Security official said an agent attempted to arrest a man who resisted and tried to drive his vehicle into agents. DHS said that's when an agent then opened fire.

The driver, who was later identified as 38-year-old Mexican immigrant Villegas-Gonzalez, crashed into a truck.

An autopsy report showed that Villegas-Gonzales was shot in the neck at close range and also suffered gunshot graze wounds to two fingers. The toxicology report found he also had cocaine in his system at the time of the shooting.

He had just dropped his child off at daycare when he was pulled over.

The Trump administration claimed Villegas-Gonzales dragged an ICE agent with his car and severely injured him.

However, body cam video captured the agent describing his own injuries as "nothing major."