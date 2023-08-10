USPIS seeks person of interest in armed robberies of Chicago letter carriers

CHICAGO (CBS) – U.S. Postal Service Inspectors released new photos of a person of interest they say may be involved in the armed robberies of letter carriers in Chicago earlier this month.

One of the mail carriers was shot.

The robberies took place on Aug. 1 in Kilbourn Park.

There's a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Police urge the public to take no action to apprehend the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455, say "law enforcement," and reference case no. 4088796.