Leo High School boys' choir returns home after star turn on "America's Got Talent"

The Leo High School boys' choir received a heroes' welcome on Thursday as they returned home from Los Angeles, after making it to the finals of "America's Got Talent."

Their long journey ended with applause and hugs at O'Hare International Airport, after finishing in 4th place out of hundreds of acts on "America's Got Talent."

"I'm extremely proud of my young men," said choir director Ladonna Hill.

The choir gained attention after being featured on CBS News Chicago more than a year ago, which helped them launch onto the national stage.

"I simply want to say thank you to Chicago," Hill said. "We felt the love, we felt the support, and it is unreal. It feels like a dream, literally."

The group reflected on the competition, which put them and the South Side in the spotlight.

"This has been an amazing experience. I have learned and grew so much since we went for the auditions in March," choir member Kevin Wilson said.

"I'm just proud of how far we made it, and I hope we inspire someone in the city that anything is possible if you chase your dreams," choir member Kevin Smith said. "I plan to come back to AGT one day as a solo artist."

Their star turn had Hill dreaming of a silver screen adaptation of their story.

"I think very easily this could be a movie: Mrs. Ladonna Hill and the Leo High School Choir Boys. There are so many amazing stories within the story," she said.