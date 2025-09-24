Will Chicago's Leo High School choir win "America's Got Talent's" $1 million prize?

In just a few hours, the world will find out if Chicago's beloved Leo High School choir takes home the $1 million prize on "America's Got Talent" on Wednesday night.

The group confirmed in a Facebook post that viewers can look forward to their three additional performances during the results show.

The Leo High School boys' choir hit the stage in the finals Tuesday night for their shot at the prize of $1 million.

The South Side school held a watch party on Tuesday night in support of their team. The students worked overtime to vote for their classmates.

People across Chicago are supporting the boys, including the Chicago Bears. Bears players posted on Instagram to wis the team good luck in the finals and ask fans to vote. Some even showed off their musical talents.

Voting closed on Wednesday at 6 a.m.

This season's winner will be announced during the show, which starts at 8 p.m.

Local post gains national attention

Their melodic harmony first caught the attention of CBS News Chicago's Audrina Sinclair more than a year ago during a morning news School Spotlight.

"Audrina put us on the map!" said Leo principal Shaka Rawls.

Sinclair posted the choir on Instagram with the caption, "So inspired by the young gentlemen at Leo High School! Such an amazing morning for our CBS Chicago School Spotlight!"

It was that post that catapulted the school choir to the national spotlight and the big stage.

Going into the finals, Sinclair said she knows how proud the team is of their Chicago roots. "It's just amazing," She said.