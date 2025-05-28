Viral Leo High School choir video leads to "America's Got Talent" audition

Audrina Sinclair's viral video posted after her visit to Leo High School last February caught the attention of producers at "America's Got Talent."

The Instagram reel has over 2.7 million views and features the Leo High School choir on Chicago's South Side.

"Leo is infectious," Sinclair said. "The young men inspire me, and the choir made me feel something. I'm so excited that the positive power of social media did its thing for the Leo boys! They deserved to be heard around the world."

The local choir flew to Los Angeles for an audition. The school hosted a watch party to cheer on the choir members during their big audition.

"Many of them had never flown before. So just the experience of flying for the first time, and obviously the venue, the platform, the discipline it takes to prepare for something of this magnitude," Leo High School music teacher Ladonna Hill said.

Elyssa Kaufman Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

contributed to this report.