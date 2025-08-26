Leo High School boys' choir competing in "America's Got Talent" quarterfinals

Chicago's Leo High School boys' choir will be back on the "America's Got Talent" stage in the hopes of making it to the semi-finals.

The beloved group is competing Tuesday night during the quarterfinals.

You can vote for them to go to the next round when online polls open at 7 p.m.

The choir's rise to fame began after a video of them singing was posted to social media by CBS News Chicago's Audrina Sinclair last February.

That video caught the attention of the producers at "America's Got Talent," and the choir later flew to Los Angeles for an audition, later appearing on the show with a rendition of "Born For This" by The Score.

Recently, the group performed at a mass for Pope Leo XIV at Rate Field and at a Juneteenth celebration at Wrigley Field.