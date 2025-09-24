Watch CBS News
Local News

Leo High School choir comes in 4th place in "America's Got Talent" finale

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle,
Jermont Terry

/ CBS Chicago

Leo High School finishes in 4th of AGT finale
Leo High School finishes in 4th of AGT finale 02:21

After an incredible run made possible by voters throughout the country, the Leo High School choir's time in this season's "America's Got Talent" showcase has ended.

The group performed during Wednesday's results show, before making their way into the top 5, beating dance group Team Recycled. Unfortunately, they were eliminated after, ending their run in fourth place and falling short of winning the $1 million prize.

Simon Cowell left the choir with some parting words. 

"You're going to inspire so many people," he said. 

Following the elimination, Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, in a statement, expressed how proud the boys made Chicago.

"Leo Catholic High School Choir, you made us proud beyond measure! You stood tall and shared your God-given gifts with grace and strength. You showed the world what faith, spirit, and brotherhood look like. Keep singing, leading, believing. God's not done with you.

The choir first caught the attention of CBS News Chicago's Audrina Sinclair more than a year ago, and since then, the group of young men has captured the hearts of Chicago, as well as the show's judges and voters across the country.

The question now is, will they return at another shot at the $1 million next season? 

The choir returns home to Chicago on Thursday.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue