Leo High School choir comes in 4th place in "America's Got Talent" finale

After an incredible run made possible by voters throughout the country, the Leo High School choir's time in this season's "America's Got Talent" showcase has ended.

The group performed during Wednesday's results show, before making their way into the top 5, beating dance group Team Recycled. Unfortunately, they were eliminated after, ending their run in fourth place and falling short of winning the $1 million prize.

Simon Cowell left the choir with some parting words.

"You're going to inspire so many people," he said.

Following the elimination, Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, in a statement, expressed how proud the boys made Chicago.

"Leo Catholic High School Choir, you made us proud beyond measure! You stood tall and shared your God-given gifts with grace and strength. You showed the world what faith, spirit, and brotherhood look like. Keep singing, leading, believing. God's not done with you.

The choir first caught the attention of CBS News Chicago's Audrina Sinclair more than a year ago, and since then, the group of young men has captured the hearts of Chicago, as well as the show's judges and voters across the country.

The question now is, will they return at another shot at the $1 million next season?

The choir returns home to Chicago on Thursday.