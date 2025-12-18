Lawrence Reed indicted in fire attack on woman on CTA train, attempt to set fire to Chicago's City Hall

A grand jury this week indicted a man on charges of setting a young woman on fire on a Chicago Transit Authority train last month, and also setting a fire outside City Hall.

In an indictment returned Wednesday, a special federal grand jury indicted Lawrence Reed in the Nov. 17 attack on Bethany MaGee, 26, on a Blue Line train.

Prosecutors had charged Reed with committing a terrorist attack or other violence on a mass transportation system.

Prosecutors said around 9 p.m. on Nov. 17, Reed approached a 26-year-old Bethany MaGee, who was reading her phone on an O'Hare-bound Blue Line train, poured liquid on her, and set her on fire without provocation.

When the train stopped at Clark/Lake, MaGee got off and collapsed on the platform. Sources told CBS News Chicago that more than half of her body was burned. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

A grand jury also indicted Reed on charges of setting a fire outside City Hall on Nov. 14, accusing him of trying to burn down City Hall.

Last week, Reed was also indicted on charges of physically attacking two Chicago Transit Authority train passengers on March 27.

Police said shortly before 7:15 p.m. that day, a 23-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were on the train when a man, now identified as Reed, approached the woman, made physical contact with her, and attempted to sexually assault her. The man tried to intervene and was battered by Reed, police said.

Reed then tried to run away, Chicago police said, but he was taken into custody by Chicago police and taken to Rush University Medical Center for a mental health evaluation.

Both of the victims declined medical attention at the time, the CPD said.

The Cook County State's Attorney's office said Reed was never in their custody in that attack, and they didn't find out about it until Nov. 20.

Reed's latest attack and arrest have raised questions about the efficacy of electronic monitoring. A CBS News Investigation found Reed was previously arrested more than 70 times and was on an ankle monitor with a curfew after an alleged violent attack in August on a social worker at a psychiatric hospital, at the time he set the woman on fire.

A report on Reed also showed he had violated his curfew five times in the days leading up to the November fire attack, including the day of.

Many of the violations were escalated alerts where Reed was out for ours, sometimes overnight.

Reed remains held in federal custody as he awaits trial for the Nov. 17 attack.