Woman set on fire by assailant on CTA train in Chicago's Loop, witnesses say

A large number of fire crews responded to the Blue Line in Chicago's Loop Monday evening after witnesses said an assailant set a woman riding the train on fire.

According to officials, crews responded to the area near Clark and Lake late Monday. Witnesses told them that they smelled some type of smoke on the train, and others said they witnessed someone douse a woman with accelerant prior to setting her on fire.

CBS Chicago has obtained video of the apparent aftermath, which shows a woman with significant burns on her head.

A witness told CBS Chicago that they saw the victim jump off the train and bystanders come to her aid.

It's not immediately clear what led up to the incident. The woman has been taken to an area hospital, officials said. It is not clear if police have taken anyone into custody.

Blue Line trains are avoiding the LaSalle Station, CBS Chicago's Jermont Terry learned.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS Chicago as more information is available.