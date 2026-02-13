Man charged in shooting that left 43-year-old seriously injured in Lawndale

A man was charged in a shooting that left a 43-year-old man seriously injured in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood in December.

Chicago police said Fabian Wells, 34, was charged with a felony count of aggravated battery with a weapon.

On December 8, 2025, police said the 43-year-old victim was standing near a sidewalk in the 2100 block of South Kildare Avenue when he was approached by Wells who shot at him, hitting the victim twice in his chest.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition. His current condition has not been released.

Police said Wells was arrested on February 11 by the police and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force. He is expected in court for a detention hearing on Friday.