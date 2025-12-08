Watch CBS News
Man, 43, seriously hurt in Lawndale shooting, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

A man was seriously hurt after a shooting on Monday night on the city's West Side.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Kildare Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Chicago police said the 43-year-old victim was standing near a sidewalk when he was approached by a gunman who shot at him, hitting the victim twice in his chest.

The gunman then fled the scene heading in an unknown direction, according to police.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition at last check.

As of Monday night, no one is in custody.

Area 4 detectives are investigating. 

