Man, 43, seriously hurt in Lawndale shooting, police say

A man was seriously hurt after a shooting on Monday night on the city's West Side.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Kildare Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Chicago police said the 43-year-old victim was standing near a sidewalk when he was approached by a gunman who shot at him, hitting the victim twice in his chest.

The gunman then fled the scene heading in an unknown direction, according to police.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition at last check.

As of Monday night, no one is in custody.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.