Chicago First Alert Weather: Last day of warm temps
CHICAGO (CBS) -- For Thursday we'll see the 60s once again. However, a big change is on the way.
Increasing clouds, breezy, with above normal temps today. Clouds signal an advancing cold front that arrives around midnight. We have a chance for rain showers during the overnight hours until early Friday morning.
A shower or two is possible in the early morning rush. Skies start clearing by mid-morning. Friday's high will be seasonable. The weekend also brings seasonable temps around 50 with plenty of sunshine.
Stats
Normal High- 48
Yesterday- 64
Today- 67
Sunrise- 6:42 a.m.
Sunset- 4:30 p.m.
Forecast
Today- Increasing clouds, breezy and mild. High of 67.
Tonight- Rain after midnight, winds turn NW, low of 47
Friday- Slight chance of an early morning shower, then clearing skies. Cooler with a seasonable high of 51.
