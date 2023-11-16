Chicago First Alert Weather: Last day of warm temps

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For Thursday we'll see the 60s once again. However, a big change is on the way.

Increasing clouds, breezy, with above normal temps today. Clouds signal an advancing cold front that arrives around midnight. We have a chance for rain showers during the overnight hours until early Friday morning.

A shower or two is possible in the early morning rush. Skies start clearing by mid-morning. Friday's high will be seasonable. The weekend also brings seasonable temps around 50 with plenty of sunshine.

Stats

Normal High- 48

Yesterday- 64

Today- 67

Sunrise- 6:42 a.m.

Sunset- 4:30 p.m.

Forecast

Today- Increasing clouds, breezy and mild. High of 67.

Tonight- Rain after midnight, winds turn NW, low of 47

Friday- Slight chance of an early morning shower, then clearing skies. Cooler with a seasonable high of 51.

