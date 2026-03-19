Mayor Brandon Johnson fires deputy mayor for public safety Garien Gatewood, source says

Mayor Brandon Johnson has fired Garien Gatewood, his first deputy mayor for public safety, a position Johnson created just days after taking office in 2023, a source confirmed to CBS News Chicago.

Gatewood had been tasked with overseeing the Johnson administration's efforts to address the root causes of crime and violence in Chicago and coming up with a plan for public safety.

A spokesperson for the mayor's office declined to provide a reason for Gatewood's firing, but said his first deputy, Jason Sanford, would serve as interim deputy mayor of community safety until a permanent successor is appointed.

"The Johnson administration is fully committed to making sure our investments in public safety continue to improve the lives of our neighbors," a spokesperson said. "The Mayor's office will provide a replacement swiftly and share updates at the appropriate time."

Before Johnson hired Gatewood as deputy mayor for public safety, he was director of the nonprofit Illinois Justice Project, a policy group focused on violence reduction and creating an equitable justice system.

He also served on the board of the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority, a state agency focused on developing and coordinating programs to improve public safety.