Mayor Brandon Johnson picks Garien Gatewood for first deputy mayor for community safety

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As promised, Chicago has its first deputy mayor of community safety.

Mayor Brandon Johnson has tapped Illinois Justice Project director Garien Gatewood as the city's first-ever deputy mayor of community safety.

"I am humbled by this opportunity to advance a holistic and comprehensive approach to community safety," Gatewood said in a statement. "I've worked with the young people of Chicago for years, and I know that together we can deliver on a vision for a stronger, safer city that addresses the root causes of violence, provides support for youth and adults alike, and lifts up every neighborhood."   

Creating the position was one of Johnson's first four executive orders after taking office on Monday.

Gatewood will lead the charge in finding the root of crime and violence in Chicago and coming up with a plan for public safety.

"I know Garien Gatewood will help advance that vision and create safer neighborhoods in every corner of our city by investing in people, especially our youth," Johnson said in a statement. "Garien's extensive record supporting at-risk young Chicagoans will be essential to achieving our vision for a safer city and will be invaluable to a holistic and healing-centered government response to violence."  

First published on May 19, 2023 / 4:26 PM

