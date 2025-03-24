Watch CBS News
Local News

Lamborghini found crashed on Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive connected to Hyde Park fire, homicide

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Crashed Lamborghini connected to man found shot to death inside burning Hyde Park home
Crashed Lamborghini connected to man found shot to death inside burning Hyde Park home 00:31

An orange Lamborghini that was found crashed on Lake Shore Drive over the weekend belonged to a man found shot to death inside his burning Hyde Park home

On Saturday morning, police responded to a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive involving the expensive car.

A few hours later and a mile away, firefighters found 47-year-old Jarrell Boyd with a gunshot wound to the head inside his burning home. His Lamborghini was gone. 

Neighbors say Boyd was often seen in his garage working on his car.

The Lamborghini was later found crashed and was believed to have been stolen. 

No arrests were made in the case. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.