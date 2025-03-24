Lamborghini found crashed on Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive connected to Hyde Park fire, homicide

An orange Lamborghini that was found crashed on Lake Shore Drive over the weekend belonged to a man found shot to death inside his burning Hyde Park home.

On Saturday morning, police responded to a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive involving the expensive car.

A few hours later and a mile away, firefighters found 47-year-old Jarrell Boyd with a gunshot wound to the head inside his burning home. His Lamborghini was gone.

Neighbors say Boyd was often seen in his garage working on his car.

The Lamborghini was later found crashed and was believed to have been stolen.

No arrests were made in the case.