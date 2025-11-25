Lake County man charged with possessing child pornography following search warrant

A man was arrested and charged on Tuesday with possessing child pornography in Lake County.

Wauconda police said Ronald A. Justus, 61, was charged with four counts of possession of child pornography.

Police said investigators executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Osage Street after receiving multiple cyber tips from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

During the search, multiple electronic devices were seized, and forensic reviews were conducted. Child sexual abuse material was located during the forensic reviews, police said.

The evidence recovered during the search led to Justus being taken into custody and charged.

"Crimes involving the exploitation of children are among the most serious we investigate," Chief David Wermes said. "We will pursue every resource available to ensure those who prey on children are held accountable."

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Investigations Unit of the Wauconda Police Department at 847-526-2421.