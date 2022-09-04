2 men shot, critically wounded during argument in the Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are critically wounded after being shot in the Loop Sunday just after midnight.
The shooting happened in the 200 block of South Wabash around 12:05 a.m.
Police said the men were walking on the street when they were in an argument with an unknown male who produced a handgun and shot both of the victims.
The suspect was accompanied by an unknown female wearing all pink. Both fled southbound on Wabash, police said.
A 37-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and was transported by Chicago Fire Department to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
A 40-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the back and shoulder and was transported by CFD to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.
No one is in custody.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
for more features.