2 men shot, critically wounded during argument in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are critically wounded after being shot in the Loop Sunday just after midnight.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of South Wabash around 12:05 a.m.

Police said the men were walking on the street when they were in an argument with an unknown male who produced a handgun and shot both of the victims.

The suspect was accompanied by an unknown female wearing all pink. Both fled southbound on Wabash, police said.

A 37-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and was transported by Chicago Fire Department to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A 40-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the back and shoulder and was transported by CFD to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.