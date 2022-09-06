Watch CBS News
One man killed, one wounded in McKinley Park shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men were shot inside a vehicle in McKinley Park Monday evening, and one of them did not survive.

At 7:41 p.m., the victims – one 31 years old and the other of an unknown age – were in a car in the 3700 block of South Paulina Street when the gunfire struck, police said.

The 31-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he waws pronounced dead. The other man was taken to an unspecified hospital in an unknown condition.

Police said three people were taken into custody and a gun was recovered.

