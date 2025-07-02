Cubs outfielders Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong named NL starters in All-Star Game

Cubs outfielders Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong were named All-Star Game starters on Wednesday, after helping lead the team to the second-best record in the National League so far this year.

It's Tucker's fourth time as an All-Star, and Crow-Armstrong's first selection.

Both are very deserving starters, since they're not only playing at an All-Star level, but really an MVP level in the first half of the season.

Tucker is slashing .290/.393/.533 with 17 home runs, 52 RBI, and 20 stolen bases, with a 4.1 WAR. Crow-Armstrong is slashing .265/.301/.537 with 21 home runs, 62 RBI, and 25 stolen bases, along with a 4.5 WAR, while ranking 15th in the majors in defensive runs saved.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell earlier talked about what both have brought to the Cubs team that is leading the NL Central Division.

"When you think of Kyle, it's like this is like the perfect makeup for a Major League hitter, in terms of how even-keeled he is … it allows him, I think, so well to stay pitch to pitch. And for Pete, it's kind of the opposite, really. I mean, I think he relies on emotion to fuel himself, and he needs to express it, and I think that's what attracts the fans to him."

Before Crow-Armstrong's first All-Star appearance became official, Cubs president Jed Hoyer said the second-year outfielder is clearly deserving of the honor.

"The All-Star Game is an awesome stage for him, for the Cubs, for his brand, and he's certainly – with the way he's played for the first 80-something games, he absolutely deserves to be standing in center field to start the game," Hoyer said.

Former Cubs shortstop Javier Baez also is returning to the All-Star Game as an outfielder for the Tigers, thanks to a resurgent season in Detroit. He's slashing .285/.323/.460, with 9 home runs and 36 RBI – production he hasn't matched in years.

Báez edged the Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout 26% to 24% in the closest vote, winning the third AL outfield slot.