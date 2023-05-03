Kaneland High School evacuated after bathroom fire

KANE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – Kane County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating after a fire started inside a bathroom at a suburban Wednesday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., deputies responded to Kaneland High School, located at 47W326 Keslinger Road, for a report of a fire inside a bathroom. Fire crews that were also in the area were called to assist.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office school liaison, Deputy Ruchaj, was present and assisted students and staff to safety while controlling the scene.

Authorities say it was an isolated incident and the fire was extinguished.

No students or staff were reported injured.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.