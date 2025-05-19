Watch CBS News
Justice Department opens discrimination investigation into Chicago city hiring practices

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
The Department of Justice sent a letter to Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's Office to inform him they've opened an investigation into the city's hiring practices.

The letter, dated Monday, accuses the City of Chicago of violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 in its hiring practices for state and local government employees.

The letter says Attorney General Pam Bondi ordered the investigation be opened based on information "suggesting that you have made hiring decisions solely on the basis of race."

Harmeet K. Dhillon, assistant attorney general with the Civil Rights Division, cites in the letter remarks given by Mayor Johnson at the Apostolic Church of God in Woodlawn Sunday, in which he allegedly "highlight[ed] the number of Black officials in [your] administration."

The letter then says Johnson "went on to list each of these individuals, emphasizing their race."

The letter then lists several quotes in which several deputy mayors are highlighted to be Black men or women. It sources, with a footnote, these quotes to the URL for an article on MSN.com, but visiting that URL now brings up a "page not found" message.

"Considering these remarks, I have authorized an investigation to determine whether the City of Chicago is engaged in a pattern or practice of discrimination as set forth above," Dhillon writes. "If these kind of hiring decisions are being made for top-level positions in your administration, then it begs the question whether such decisions are also being made for lower-level positions."

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Mayor Johnson's office for a response. 

